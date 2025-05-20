Man accused of attacking tourist on seawall released, living in Vancouver

Photo: Glacier Media VPD says its special investigation section will monitor Peterhans Nungu during his release.

A man accused of attacking a woman visiting Vancouver has been released from a secure medical facility and is now living in the city.

The Toronto woman shared her story on social media of how she had to fight for her life after a stranger assaulted her while walking in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on April 15 around 12:30 a.m.

Peterhans Nungu, 34, is charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the April 15 assault of a woman near the entrance to Stanley Park.

Vancouver police said he was granted bail and released from police custody by a provincial court judge on April 23, but was transferred to a secure medical facility and has remained under medical supervision since that time.

"Vancouver police have now been advised that Nungu was released from hospital this afternoon and will be living in Vancouver, where he is on house arrest,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Nungu's bail conditions require him to obey a 24-hour/day house arrest, unless given permission to leave for work or a medical appointment.

He can't have contact with the victim, possess weapons, consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and possess knives or any sharp-bladed instrument outside of his residence.

Police officers with VPD’s special investigation section will monitor him during his release.

Anyone who has information about Nungu breaching any of his conditions should contact the police immediately.