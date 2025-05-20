B.C. ends Downtown Eastside consultancy contract that came under fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby speaks to reporters from his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby's office has announced the end of a consultancy contract to improve conditions in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that had come under fire from critics who called it a political favour that lacked transparency.

A statement from Eby's office says the debate about Michael Bryant's contract was "distracting" from the important work in the neighbourhood.

It says Bryant's contract ended on Sunday.

The statement says the government and Bryant — the former CEO of Legal Aid B.C. — have "a shared dedication" to improve conditions in the Downtown Eastside, and the government remains committed to making life better for people who live there.

The Opposition B.C. Conservatives have attacked Bryant's contract, saying no reporting benchmarks have been disclosed or met.

It says the contract instructing Bryant to develop a “framework” for co-ordinating services in the neighbourhood was worth up to $325,000.