Nanaimo, B.C., RCMP officer charged with breach of trust in July 2024 incident

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The BC Prosecution Service says a Nanaimo RCMP officer has been charged with breach of trust.

It says in a news release that the charge against Const. Mark Tyler Hilland stems from an incident between July 2 and 3, 2024.

But it did not disclose what exactly happened in the statement.

The prosecution service says the charge was approved by an "experience Crown counsel who has no connection" to the officer.

The charge was sworn in Tuesday.

Hilland's first court appearance in the matter is set for June 17 at the Nanaimo Law Courts.