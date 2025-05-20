Float plane crash near Powell River, B.C., injures three

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Three people have been injured in a float plane crash along the British Columbia coastline.

Powell River RCMP say the crash happened Monday at around 7 p.m. near Refuge Cove, about 200 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Police say the flight was part of a sightseeing tour, and the plane was landing near the cove when it crashed into the water.

The three people onboard were able to exit the cabin after the crash and climb onto a pontoon while nearby boats responded to the scene.

Police say all three people were then taken by the Coast Guard to Campbell River, where they were medically assessed for minor injuries.

The RCMP say initial reports indicate weather may have been partially responsible for the crash, but the full cause is still pending an investigation by Transport Canada.