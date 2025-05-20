Trucker gets 90-day suspension after impaired investigation

Photo: Photo courtesy Burnaby RCMP. Officers identified 17 violations on one dump truck.

A dump truck has been impounded for 30 days, the driver has received a 90-day driving suspension, 17 violations were noted and nearly $1,600 of fines were levied after a vehicle inspection and impaired investigation was conducted.

On May 6, a Burnaby RCMP officer, along with a Delta police officer, was conducting commercial vehicle checks on Marine Way, near Glenlyon Parkway, in South Burnaby.

Officers identified 17 violations on one dump truck. Five separate violations would have individually rendered the vehicle out of service on their own. The dump truck was placed out of service, impounded for 30 days and towed from the scene. Six violation tickets were issued, which totalled $1,576 worth of fines.

The driver was then found to be impaired and given a 90-day driving suspension.

“This was the second time this calendar year that this driver and truck were removed from the roadway with multiple unsafe vehicle defects,” said Const. Kevin Connolly with Burnaby RCMP’S Traffic Services. “We will be requesting a review of the company’s ability to operate in BC as well as a review of the driver’s class 1 licence.”