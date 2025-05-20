Senior knocked to the ground by stranger in Vancouver, suspect arrested

Photo: Alanna Kelly. The suspect faces other charges stemming from a May 1 incident in Vancouver.

A man has been arrested after a random and unprovoked assault on a senior in Vancouver.

On May 16, a 70-year-old man was walking on Homer and West Pender Street around 3 p.m. when a stranger approached him and allegedly knocked him to the ground.

The senior struck his head when he fell and required treatment in the hospital.

"The suspect walked away without offering assistance to the injured victim,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Police arrested a suspect and he was taken into custody nearby on Granville Street.

Derrick James McFeeters, 40, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

McFeeters is also facing charges stemming from a May 1 incident in Vancouver: assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

He will remain in custody until a bail hearing.