Loaded gun, drugs seized in supportive housing after operators ask for help

Photo: VICTORIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Drugs seized included a kilogram of fentanyl.

Victoria police seized a loaded gun, cash and drugs from a supportive-housing facility in downtown Victoria last week on the heels of a plea from operators for more power to control what happens in their buildings.

On May 14 just after 6:30 p.m., police officers, with back-up from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a supportive-housing facility in the 400-block of Swift Street.

One kilogram of fentanyl — the street drug found in about 75 per cent of toxic drug poisonings that killed 143 people in March — a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, and approximately $40,000 in cash was seized.

A 62-year-old male was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking and outstanding warrants in both Victoria and Saanich.

He was transported to Victoria Police Department cells and is being held in custody for court, police said.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a statement that the seizure underscores the dangers posed by individuals involved in drug trafficking, and the impact it has on the community.

“To have firearms and significant quantities of fentanyl present within a facility designed to support the most vulnerable in our community is particularly concerning,” said Manak.

Manak credited the department’s strike force unit for identifying and dismantling the threat.

This month, supportive-housing operators in the B.C. Coalition for Safe and Sustainable Supportive Housing called for supportive-housing buildings to no longer be covered by the Residential Tenancy Act, because while weapons are not allowed in residential units, operators can’t enter a resident’s room to confiscate them, or evict the resident if weapons are found.

The move followed a suspected homicide last month at the 49-unit Waterview supportive housing at Gorge Road East and Washington Avenue in Victoria, which is operated by Pacifica Housing. The victim was identified by those who knew him as 34-year-old Keith Scott.

Firefighters found the man dead on the morning of April 26 while putting out a fire at the building. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The supportive-housing operators say they have no more rights than an average landlord but infinitely more responsibility for the safety of residents, staff and the community. Removing threats of violence posed by residents in supportive housing can take months, they said.

Manak told the Times Colonist at the time that the department supports measures that enhance safety and accountability at supportive-housing buildings, and prohibiting weapons in these facilities is “a common-sense approach.

“Unfortunately, we know from experience that individuals involved in criminal activity often seek to embed themselves in vulnerable communities, using these environments to exploit residents and perpetuate harm,” Manak said.

In some cases, residents arm themselves with various weapons for self-protection, creating a cycle of increased risk, he said. “This is simply unacceptable,” said Manak. “Taking steps to prevent weapons from entering these facilities is a critical part of protecting those who live and work there.”

Critics have said removing the rights of residents in supportive housing or evicting already vulnerable people and rendering them homeless is not the answer, and that improving safety and increasing security at such buildings is a better route.