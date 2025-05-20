261363
Woman found in Stanley Park bathroom after violent sex assault, man arrested nearby

Vancouver police have arrested a man after officers discovered a woman who had been violently sexually assaulted and robbed in a bathroom in Stanley Park.

Police say the attack happened on Monday at about 11 a.m.

They say a witness reported seeing a suspicious male enter the women's changing room near the Second Beach pool.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the female victim, aged in her 40s, before locating a suspect nearby and arresting him.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences including assault by choking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and robbery.

The suspect is being held by police until his bail hearing, while the victim was treated in hospital.

