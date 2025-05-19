Beem Credit Union donates $1,000 to 456 students province-wide

Photo: Beem Credit Union Beem Credit Union awards $456,000 in bursaries to B.C. students.

Beem Credit Union is helping students across the province through its Million Dollar Bursary Program.

The credit union is giving $456,000 in bursaries to British Columbia students this year.

Emails are now going out to 456 students across the province letting them know they’ve qualified for a $1,000 bursary.

This is the 11th year for the bursary campaign, and since its launch in 2014, more than $5 million has been awarded to over 5,000 students.

“It’s one of the ways we show our commitment to education, financial literacy, and helping our

members build strong, confident futures,” says Beem CEO Brian Harris.

“This program is about showing young people we believe in them. Whether they’re starting post-secondary or learning to manage their finances, we’re here to support them,” Harris says.

BlueShore Financial and Beem Credit Union officially merged on January 1, 2025, forming one of

the province’s largest provincially regulated credit unions.

This year marks the first time the bursary was extended to BlueShore Financial members.

Over 50 students from BlueShore are receiving awards in 2025.

For more information on the bursaries click here.