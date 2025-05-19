Environment Canada issues weather alerts for high mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Pennask Summit - W Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) about 74 km west of Kelowna, looking west. (elevation: 1717 metres)

It may be the unofficial start of summer, but Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for B.C. highways, Monday; including the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt; Coquihalla Highway - Merritt to Kamloops; Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna.

The special weather statement has been issued as a Pacific front approaches the southwestern B.C. Interior Monday morning.

"Wet snow is expected over the highway summits as snow levels will be near 1200 metres initially. Snowfall accumulations from trace to 5 cm are expected this morning," says the Environment Canada alert.

As snow level rises above the summits this afternoon, snow is expected to change to rain, but wet snow may return again overnight tonight as snow level falls again.

Wet snow is expected on the Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass overnight Monday as well.

"Wet snow will start near the pass this afternoon and continue through Tuesday," says Environment Canada.

Snowfall accumulations from trace to 5 cm are expected this evening, with an additional 5 cm possible on Tuesday.

Travellers are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving as conditions may change at high elevations.