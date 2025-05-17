22-year-old woman dies in slackline fall north of Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a fatal slack line incident at a recreation area north of Vancouver.

Squamish RCMP say they received a report on Saturday afternoon of a female falling from a slack line at Chek Canyon Recreation Area.

The area is a popular climbing spot 87 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Mounties say first responders confirmed the woman was dead at the scene.

Search and Rescue was called in to help with the recovery effort due to difficulty accessing the area, which was at the bottom of a canyon.

RCMP says the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.