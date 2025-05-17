22-year-old woman dies after falling in the Chek Canyon Recreation Area

Photo: sitesandtrailsbc.ca A woman has died while rock climbing near Sqamish.

A woman has died after falling in popular BC rock climbing area.

Squamish RCMP and other first responders were on scene Friday afternoon following the incident at a the Chek Canyon Recreation Area.

Sgt. Vanessa Munn said on May 16, at 12:34 p.m., police received a report that a female fell from a slack line and perished.

“First responders attended the scene where the 22-year-old female was confirmed to be deceased,” Munn said in a press release.

Squamish Search and Rescue was called to assist with the recovery due to the difficulty of accessing the area at the bottom of the canyon.

BC Coroners service has been engaged and will be conducting an investigation.

Victim Services was on scene providing support to multiple individuals who witnessed the incident.

Anyone affected by this incident is encouraged to reach out to Victim Services for support and assistance at 604-892-6153.