A $1M lotto ticket bought in Metro Vancouver is about to expire

Photo: BCLC Someone bought the winning $1-million Lotto Max ticket in Surrey, B.C. in May 2024. Itis set to expire at midnight on May 21, 2025.

A Metro Vancouverite might be a millionaire, and they don't even know it (well, as long as they claim their soon-to-expire lottery ticket).

The B.C. Lottery Corporation is asking folks who purchase lottery tickets if they were in Surrey last May and may have picked one up.

Someone bought the winning $1-million Lotto Max ticket in the city in May 2024. It is set to expire at midnight on May 21, 2025.

BCLC is encouraging players who purchased a ticket for the May 21, 2024, Lotto Max draw to check their tickets to see if they matched the following seven numbers: 2, 5, 23, 30, 35, 45, and 46.

"If you were in Surrey, be sure to check your glove box, wallet and spring jacket pockets," the company adds.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was bought will be released with the lottery winner’s name after the winner has come forward to claim the prize (if they do).