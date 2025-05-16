Search underway for B.C. woman missing after empty boat washes ashore

Photo: The Canadian Press A sailboat is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo. Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say a search is underway both at sea and on land after a woman's sailboat was discovered washed ashore and empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say a search is underway both at sea and on land after a woman's sailboat was discovered washed ashore and empty.

Mounties say 34-year-old Amber Nitchman is the registered owner of the 10-metre white sailboat that was found Thursday near Bayshore Drive and Hammond Bay Road off Nanaimo.

No one was on the boat, and Nanaimo Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Center, the coast guard and Nanaimo RCMP have taken part in a ground and water search for the woman.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the case contact investigators immediately.

The RCMP has released photos of both Nitchman and her boat, named the Gypsy Soul, hoping someone might have more information about Nitchman's location.

Investigators did not release any additional details on the case, including when the woman was last seen before her boat washed ashore.