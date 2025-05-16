Vancouver police spend $410K on 16 barriers to prevent future vehicle attacks

Photo: Photo courtesy VPD. Vancouver police deployed mobile vehicle barriers May 4 at the Vancouver BMO Marathon and at the Feb. 2 Lunar New Year Chinatown parade. The barriers were on loan and police have since purchased 16 of the structures, which weigh 700 pounds each.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) had experimented with the use of mobile vehicle barriers in February at the Lunar New Year Chinatown parade and have since spent $410,000 to buy 16 of the structures for use at future public events.

Details of the purchase of the barriers, which weigh 700 pounds each and measure two feet wide, were released Friday by the VPD and city staff at a news conference and separate briefing by officials.

The news conference at city hall was held to release preliminary findings of a joint review that focused on the planning of special events. Mayor Ken Sim ordered the review after 11 people were killed April 26 by the driver of an SUV as the Lapu Lapu Day festival came to a close in south Vancouver.

The barriers used Feb. 2 in Chinatown were placed along the parade route as part of a trial by an Oregon-based company to demonstrate to VPD their effectiveness in preventing vehicles from accessing public events.

“All staff involved found it an efficient, practical and an effective system to deploy,” said the report, noting the barriers were again loaned to the VPD for the Vancouver BMO Marathon held May 4, which occurred the weekend after the tragedy.

A business case was made for the barriers, which were ordered March 3 and arrived May 15, according to Insp. Jeff Neuman, who oversees the VPDs emergency and operational planning section.

The scene April 28 along East 43rd Avenue where tragedy struck April 26. Photo Mike Howell

'Deemed to be low risk'

Neuman said the VPD inquired about the barriers after the Jan. 1, 2025 vehicle attack in New Orleans that killed 14 people. Even if the barriers were available for the Lapu Lapu Day festival on April 26, they wouldn’t have likely been used, Neuman said.

“The risk assessment of that event was that it was a low-risk family event that traditionally we would probably not have deployed them there,” he said, noting the police will use “light vehicle barriers” at next year’s festival, where police cars and officers are on site.

“As we experiment with these [barriers], we may use that next year also, but we have to learn how this tool can best fit with the City of Vancouver.”

The preliminary report from city officials concluded what Deputy Chief Steve Rai, who is the department’s acting chief, said earlier to reporters in briefings following the tragedy — that the planning for the festival was “sound.”

The report’s conclusion: “While the event was considered a medium complexity event in 2024 due to the event primarily on EasyPark lots, lanes and a small portion of school grounds, it was deemed to be low risk for any major public safety incidents.”

Food trucks, vendors

The festival had operated without incident during the day, but shortly after 8 p.m. an SUV entered East 43rd Avenue, near St. George Street, and struck several people, killing 11 and injuring dozens.

The section of the street was lined with food trucks and vendors at the time of the attack.

Police have said the suspect, in what Rai has described as the city’s darkest day, had a significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.

BIV earlier reported that the suspect was under the care of a mental health team and on “extended leave” in accordance with the Mental Health Act. A judge has since ordered the suspect be subject to a 30-day psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old East Vancouver resident, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in connection with the crime. Police have said they anticipate more charges.

Vancouver police also use dump trucks, as seen in this photograph taken during a Remembrance Day near Victory Square, to block roads. Photo Mike Howell

BC Lions, Italian Days

Neuman said police expect to use the new barriers at the June 7 home opener for the BC Lions, which will include a concert from American rapper Snoop Dogg. The barriers are also expected to be in place for Italian Days on June 8.

For several years, police have deployed officers with rifles to events such as Italian Days on Commercial Drive, Pride and Remembrance Day. City dump trucks parked strategically across streets typically complement the measures.

Rai told reporters that he understood not all public events organizers want police at their events — or a heavy presence — but others do; the BC Buddhist festival was held May 4 at Helena Gutteridge Plaza at city hall, where event organizers requested — and received — deployment of two officers.

The plaza’s bollards were also in place for the festival.

“Regardless of the cost, if an organizer of a community event feels anxious or nervous and would like presence, we will have presence there,” said Rai, reiterating comments he’s made previously about not turning Vancouver into “a police state.”

“We will support the community to help us get through this phase.”

'Mitigating catastrophes'

BIV reported in January that officers will continue to carry "carbine rifles" during the annual Pride parade weekend and at other mass gatherings in the city, despite a complaint from a citizen who argued the large guns are unnecessary and “an intimidation tactic.”

The Vancouver Police Board received the written complaint following the Pride parade in August 2024 after the citizen observed officers carrying the weapons at the Kitsilano side of the Burrard Bridge.

The board dismissed the complaint after hearing from Neuman, who wrote a report addressing the complaint.

“The deployment of heavy vehicle barriers with dedicated carbine-equipped members, especially given the ongoing history of vehicle attacks and targeting of the 2SLGBTQ+ community, is necessary to ensure public safety and is risk effective in preventing and mitigating catastrophes,” his report said.

Neuman described the parade as a “complex event,” with the route covering more than three kilometres and having 93 traffic points. The event requires temporary road closures, temporary fencing and barriers, including the placement of large vehicles such as dump trucks to block potential threats.

A growing memorial of flowers at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street. Photo Mike Howell

'We cannot predict'

The mayor said the tragedy that occurred after the Lapu Lapu Day festival has “shaken us to our core,” but added that “we owe it to every single person who calls Vancouver home to take every step possible to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”

Sim: “And while this is an incredibly painful moment, an incredibly painful point in time for all of us at the City of Vancouver, it's also a moment of learning and for change, and that's the work we have ahead of us, and that's the work we're committed to doing.”

At the same time, both the mayor and chief say it is difficult to predict the unpredictable.

“We cannot predict what's in the minds of every single individual, but we're not using that as an excuse,” Sim said. “There are things that we can do to react, to make this place safer, and that's what we did [with the purchase of the barriers and deployments at the marathon and Buddhist festival].”

Meanwhile the B.C. government’s commission of inquiry report on public event safety is due June 30. City officials said they will review the report to see what more can be put in place to what is already a rigorous assessment process for public events.