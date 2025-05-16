Special prosecutor assigned for Maple Ridge councillor facing firearm and assault charges

Photo: Maple Ridge city council. lor Ahmed Yousef Mohamed is facing assault and firearm-related charges.

A special prosecutor has now been assigned to the legal proceedings against Maple Ridge city councillor Ahmed Yousef Mohamed, who was charged last week with a number of criminal offences, including assault and pointing a firearm at another person.

The BC Prosecution Service announced May 16 senior Vancouver lawyer Claire Hatcher was appointed as the special prosecutor involving an investigation being conducted by the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP into allegations against Mohamed, a former Liberal Party of Canada candidate.

“A special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected public official,” the service explained.

Hatcher’s mandate includes “providing legal advice to investigators as may be necessary, conducting any related charge assessment, and assuming conduct of the prosecution if any charge was approved.”

On May 9, Mohamed was charged in Port Coquitlam provincial court with a number of offence, including assault, pointing a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition, according to the service’s statement.

The same day, Mohamed was charged in Surrey provincial court with two counts of disobeying a court order.

The charges have not been proven in court and Mohamed is presumed innocent.

BIV has reached out to who is understood to be Mohamed’s lawyer, offering an opportunity to comment on the charges.

Mohamed is listed as being on leave with Maple Ridge city council.

Mohamed ran for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding, although he publicly went by the name Ahmed Yousef. The party ran on a commitment to end gun-related violence and more strictly regulate firearms.