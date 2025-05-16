B.C. firefighters heading to Ontario to fight wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service crews head off to Ontario to assist wildfire fighting efforts.

Wildland firefighters from British Columbia are headed to Ontario to assist with firefighting efforts.

Friday morning, the BC Wildfire Service posted to social media, announcing that nearly 100 firefighters are heading east to work with Ontario Forest Fires.

“The recent cool, cloudy and showery weather has kept the fire load manageable in our own province so we are pleased to be able to lend help beyond B.C. borders,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Thank you to our staff for your service, we wish you a successful deployment and look forward to your safe return.”

While the BCWS didn't say exactly where in Ontario their members are heading, the largest active wildfire currently burning in Ontario is near Kenora, burning an area of nearly 31,000 hectares.

The move comes a week after the BCWS sent 42 personnel to assist in Manitoba.