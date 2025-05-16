Bryde's whale washes up on Vancouver Island beach, far from its usual home

Photo: DANIEL WADHAMS, ‘NAMGIS FIRST NATION ‘Namgis First Nation Guardians are watching over the dead whale, which was found on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in McNeill Bay.

A whale rarely seen this far north has washed ashore dead on Vancouver Island

The young Bryde’s whale, which normally ranges much farther south in tropical waters, was discovered Thursday at Port McNeill Bay.

It was initially believed to be a minke whale, but was later confirmed to be a Bryde’s whale by the Marine Education and Research Society and Bay Cetology, based in Alert Bay.

Bryde’s whales are usually found in warmer tropical and subtropical waters, closer to Mexico. The baleen whales feed primarily on plankton and small schooling fish. They span the globe but are rarely seen in waters north of latitude 35° North.

The whale washed up in ‘Namgis First Nation territory. The First Nation said it was deeply concerned by the death of any whale, but the rarity of this species appearing so far north makes the event particularly significant.

’Na?mg?is Guardians were dispatched to monitor the site, educate onlookers, and ensure public and pet safety with respect for the animal.

A blessing ceremony was planned to honour the whale and provide a respectful foundation for the scientific work to follow.

A necropsy is scheduled for today to help determine the cause of death.

“’Na?mg?is First Nation is very sad and concerned with the climate crisis and the health of our oceans,” said Chief Victor Isaac. “We will work with all parties to determine what has happened to this individual and hopefully come to better understand how to be the best stewards of our awi’nakola — our territory.”

It was the third dead whale to wash ashore on the B.C. coast in the past week.

The first, a grey whale, was found on Long Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Tofino on May 7. On May 11, another grey whale was found dead near Skidegate on Haida Gwaii.

Necropsies were done on the two whales to determine the cause of of deaths, but the results will take up to two months to finalize.

Bryde’s (pronounced broodus) whales are considered one of the great whales, or rorquals, a group that also includes blue and humpback whales, according to NOAA, the U.S. federal ocean agency. Bryde’s whales are named for Johan Bryde, a Norwegian who built the first whaling stations in South Africa in the early 20th century.