'A high-risk time': A warning to hikers heading into B.C.'s backcountry

Heading into B.C.'s backcountry this May long weekend?

Search and rescue members who work in the North Shore mountain ranges are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to plan accordingly and have the right equipment.

“There's plenty of snow out there, and there are more people going out,” said Lions Bay Search and Rescue manager Martin Colwell.

“It's definitely a high-risk time.”

This year alone, two people have died and many others have been injured after sliding while hiking in B.C.

On May 4, search and rescue members found a 17-year-old hiker after he had a fatal fall into a gully while hiking Hat Mountain. On April 19, a woman died after sliding nearly 200 metres down an icy slope on Mount Seymour.

When asked how this year compares to other years, Colwell said it’s been much worse.

“We’ve had five sliding calls, we've had a number of close calls where people have either been seriously injured or permanently injured, and we've had fatalities,” he told Lodestar Media.

The team in Lions Bay covers a wide mountain range that attracts many hikers for its breathtaking views. SAR members respond to areas around West Lions, Brunswick Mountain, Mount Harvey and the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

“There's certainly been an increase in calls all around over the years; it's been steadily increasing the more people are doing outdoor activities,” said Colwell.

North Shore Rescue search manager Dave Barnett explained that spring can be an awesome time to travel in the backcountry, but there can also be some real challenges and hazards.

“The snowpack warming can create some slides and potentially some avalanches, depending on the type of terrain you're in,” he said.

Search and rescue members are prepared and ready, should they be called out this weekend.

“With every long weekend, there's a potential that we're going to be extremely busy,” said Barnett. “Especially if it’s sunny.”

He added rescues this spring have had a common theme: slips and falls.

“Those slips and falls resulted in people sliding or falling down very steep slopes with serious and tragic, unfortunate consequences. So that's what I would recall is the big difference this spring.”

If you get lost, he suggested ascending back up and retracing your steps. If that doesn’t work, call 911.

Rise in younger, inexperienced hikers

A new trend Colwell's team is seeing is that younger people, under the age of 20, are heading to the trails and getting into "serious trouble" on the mountain.

"I think the problem we have here is that they haven't yet learned about the dangers in the mountains, about the need for proper shoes, traction, grips, ski poles and the right kind of equipment,” said Colwell.

People they’ve rescued have also revealed they used Google Maps or ChatGPT to find their trails — something he called concerning.

"I think the important thing to do is to plan ahead on AdventureSmart, look up the trails, see what's within your capability,” said Colwell.

After this, hikers should visit websites such as Parks Canada to check the conditions of the trail for fallen trees, slippery sections or a danger rating.

It’s also important to tell at least one person where you will be hiking, especially if you’re taking public transit to get there.

"You do have to make sure that someone knows where you are, just in case you can't make it back on your own,” he said.

Nano spikes aren’t for the backcountry

Part of being prepared includes having the proper footwear.

At this time of year, there is snow up in the higher elevations, and it can make trails difficult to find.

“It obliterates the trails and sometimes people will walk the wrong way off the trail and if it's covered in forest debris, you may not see where the trail goes, or it may lead you in the wrong direction and then it can be almost impossible to find your way back onto the trail,” said Colwell.

While the sun might be shining and it feels warmer, up above at 900 metres in the mountains, there is snow, and some of it is very slippery, SAR warned.

“It can be icy overnight, and it’s very easy to take a long slide in these conditions,” said Colwell.

Both North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue are seeing people wearing nano spikes while hiking. These should only be used at lower elevations in the valley bottoms, on driveways or when shovelling snow off the sidewalk.

"Nano spikes are not suitable for steep or even moderate... mountain trails,” said Barnett, noting the small spikes don’t penetrate the snow.

"In general, the people who get into trouble often don't have adequate footwear. They may be wearing running shoes or poor support shoes and maybe [have] no traction at all.”

One of the best ways to prevent slips and falls is to have some really good traction on your shoes.

"One of the things to stress is people should not be using full-on mountaineering gear if they're not trained for it,” Colwell said. “It can be very dangerous.”

Important gear to take

During many of the rescues, Colwell pointed out that people were not equipped with a headlamp and did not have an extra charger for their cellphone.

“At the very least, take a spare battery for your phone so at least you can call 911,” he said.

Every hiker should bring 10 essential items:

Headlamp

Signal device (whistle)

Fire starter

Warm clothes

Pocketknife

Tarp

Water and food

First-aid kit

Navigation

Cellphone

For more information, visit the AdventureSmart website.