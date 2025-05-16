Police stepping up enforcement on B.C. highways this long weekend

Photo: BC Highway Patrol BC Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement on B.C. highways.

Police will be out and about on B.C. highways this Victoria Day long weekend.

In a press release Friday morning, the BC Highway Patrol says they'll be stepping up enforcement on B.C. highways, as this coming weekend is historically deadly for drivers.

From Friday to Monday, the Victoria Day long weekend has seen an average of almost three deaths per year, along with nearly 2,200 crashes, between 2019 and 2023.

“Motorists will see roving patrols, unmarked police vehicles, and check stops as BC Highway Patrol officers all over B.C. look to stop distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, and people not wearing their seatbelts,” said BC Highway Patrol Supt. Mike Coyle.

“The May long weekend is traditionally dangerous on our highways, so BC Highway Patrol will be using regular resources, overtime and joint projects with local detachments in an effort to make a safer tradition.”

Enforcement efforts will include: