Stranger brazenly threatens man with knife in Vancouver's Gastown

Photo: VPD

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who brazenly threatened a stranger with a knife in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department is releasing video footage of the encounter that took place on a busy street near the Gastown Steam Clock at 3 p.m. on May 9.

Const. Tania Visintin said it’s not clear what the motive is, and police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

A man in a black jacket and baseball hat is seen walking on the sidewalk on Water Street. Right behind him is a 62-year-old man carrying two bags.

As the victim tries to pass the man, the suspect sticks his foot out and also shoves the victim.

The suspect then pulls out a knife and jabs it towards the victim’s face.

Visintin said the suspect walked away eastbound on Water Street.

"The victim was not stabbed and did not sustain physical injuries. He reported the incident to police later that day,” she said.

Two women walk by as the incident unfolds, and the street behind them is bustling with people and vehicles driving by.

Police are describing the suspect as 35-45 years old with a thin build.

Anyone who knows or recognizes the suspect and anyone who witnessed the encounter is asked to contact police at 604-717-4022.