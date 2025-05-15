B.C. appoints council to improve forest sector, and the forestry ecosystem

Photo: The Canadian Press A couple are dwarfed by old growth tress as they walk in Avatar Grove near Port Renfrew, B.C. Oct. 5, 2021. A council representing the forest industry, its union, educators, professionals and advocates has been brought together to find a balance between healthy forests and a prosperous industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A council made of forestry professionals, educators, union and former industry officials has been brought together to find a balance between healthy forests and a prosperous industry.

The B.C. government announced the Provincial Forest Advisory Council on Thursday, appointed under the co-operation agreement it has with the two provincial Green Party members.

The council is expected to provide recommendations to support forest ecosystems at the same time as helping the forestry sector.

It comes amid a push to save more old-growth trees and a flagging industry as the United States threatens even further levies on Canadian softwood exports.

Among the council members are Garry Merkel in the Centre of Indigenous Land Stewardship at the University of B.C., Shannon Janzen the former vice-president of Western Forest Products, Jason Fisher of the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and Jeff Bromley with the United Steelworkers Wood Council.

Green Party house leader Rob Botterell says forestry has always been a key part of the provincial economy, but its future depends on sustainable and long-term ecological stewardship.

"This council presents an opportunity to advance bold, transformative and evidence-based actions that centre the health of our forests, support workers and communities, and ensure forest policy in B.C. is grounded in sustainability, science, and partnership with First Nations," Botterell says in a statement.

However, the Council of Forest Industries issued a statement Thursday saying it is "deeply concerned" about the lack of active industry representation on the council.

“B.C.’s forest sector is in crisis. Mills are on the edge of closure, and jobs are on the line in communities across the province," says the statement from CEO Kim Haakstad.

"To align ecological, economic, and social outcomes, those who manage the realities of the sector every day must have a seat at the table — not just be invited to comment from the sidelines."

Haakstad says they're also troubled by the council's vague scope and mandate, given there are many forestry reviews, reports and initiatives recently completed or still being implemented.

Merkel, who co-chairs the council with Janzen, says the best way to get ahead of the evolving political, economic and ecological environment is by implementing a long-term plan that provides a predictable and stable flow of forest resources.

"When we couple sustainable land stewardship with realizing most of the value of our forest resources within British Columbia, we support an economy that relies less on this unstable external environment," he says.