Inquest rules B.C. student's overdose death accidental, recommends naloxone training

Photo: The Canadian Press A naloxone kit being shown for a photo in Toronto, on Thursday, June 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A coroner's jury in British Columbia has recommended high schools provide resuscitation training and demonstrations of how to use naloxone after ruling that the overdose death of a University of Victoria student last year was accidental.

The inquest found 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko died of brain injuries caused by a lack of oxygen after fentanyl use.

The jury made 10 recommendations, including the training of high school students and that the University of Victoria create mandatory orientation for first-year students on how to obtain and administer naloxone to reverse an opioid overdose.

Other recommendations to provincial ministries include that campus security at all post-secondary institutions be provided with naloxone, supplementary oxygen and an automated external defibrillator.

University of Victoria president Kevin Hall says in a statement that the school "will take time to consider the findings of the inquest" on how it will inform its approach to overdose prevention and harm reduction.

McIntyre-Starko used street drugs laced with fentanyl with two other students in a university residence, and a report last month found she could have been saved had she received naloxone or respiratory support.