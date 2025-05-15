Two teens suspected of selling drugs to other youths in group homes, detox centres

Photo: SAANICH POLICE DEPARTMENT Items seized during a Saanich police probe into allegations of drug-trafficking by youths.

Two teens have been arrested after a Saanich police investigation into allegations that a youth was trafficking drugs at to young people group homes and detox facilities in the capital region.

The investigation by the department’s Street Crime Unit began April 29. Two males, ages 16 and 17, were arrested May 6 with assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Police said that at the time of the arrest, the youths were in possession of about 17 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl — some of it pre-bagged for individual sales — along with about three grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 27 grams of cannabis.

“Our investigation into this matter continues, and investigators will be recommending to Crown that both youths be charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking,” police said in a statement.

The youths have been released from custody with conditions and have a future court date.