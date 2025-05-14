Nanaimo man faces six firearms charges, pipe bomb found at home

Photo: RCMP Items seized in Nanaimo search.

A 51-year-old Nanaimo man has been charged with six firearm offences, including pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

James Newstead appeared in court Tuesday and has been remanded in custody.

The case began on the evening of May 2 when a man pointed a gun at someone and then fled.

Newstead was arrested without incident a short time later after he was found with a loaded handgun behind a building near the 5th Street/Princess Avenue intersection.

Charges against him were approved May 5 by B.C. Prosecution Services.

A search of Newstead’s home the same day turned up multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a pipe bomb.

The pipe bomb was later disposed of by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit.