'All of our players are on the ice': BC Ferries braces for record summer

Photo: Keili Bartlett photo. The Queen of Surrey, which operates on Route 3 between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

Stephen Jones, vice-president of engineering for BC Ferries, says it's no secret their vessels and terminals are aging while demand is rising.

“Demand is only adding additional pressure and, since it's playoff season, here's an analogy,” Jones told a group of reporters gathered in person and online for a briefing on the upcoming summer season. “In peak season, all of our players are on the ice. Some are playing through injuries and we don't have a bench to draw from. We have no substitutes. Last year, we had a strong summer and we were fortunate that the Queen of New West lost its propeller in September and not sooner. But we can't count on luck, and so we're doing everything we can to repair, but we also want our customers to understand the reality that we're facing.”

Jones noted summer is when the ferry system is at its highest demand of the year, and BC Ferries completed 102,000 sailings in 2024 during that same peak period, with fleet reliability at 99.6 per cent – about one missed trip per 250.

“This summer we're expecting similar or greater demand and, especially given the volumes we've already seen in recent weeks with more Canadians taking their vacations locally, it's going to be busy,” Jones told reporters. “We saw record-breaking numbers of passengers on Easter weekend and carried 7,000 more passengers this Easter weekend than we did last year and that's with one large vessel less in operation.”

Easter long weekend ferry traffic made headlines across Southern BC when traffic clogged the Sea to Sky Highway. Just days before the long weekend, BC Ferries announced there would be no extra sailings out of Horseshoe Bay. In 2024, there were 12 extra sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo and eight more sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on that same weekend.

As well, on the Monday of that long weekend, the Queen of Coquitlam from Langdale was stranded just outside Horseshoe Bay for four hours due to an issue with its "pitch control," creating delays and ferry cancellations.

With the May long weekend quickly approaching, BC Ferries wants to reassure customers they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve got. The May long weekend is typically considered the launch of peak summer travel. Between May 15 and Sept. 2, 2024, BC Ferries carried more than nine million passengers and 3.7 million vehicles on board, with even higher demand expected this summer due to increased interest in travel within Canada.

In preparation for summer 2025, BC Ferries has prepped and repaired its 37 vessels and carried out 21 major projects, mostly refits and some unplanned repairs, including the replacement of both propeller shafts on the Queen New Westminster.

“At the end of the day, it's a 60-year-old vessel that will be operating 18 hours a day throughout summer,” said Jones. “That said, we are committed to continual improvement. Every year, we identify modifications to enhance reliability and extend vessel life and this includes investigating fuel-saving opportunities.”

To that end, BC Ferries has implemented a series of strategic initiatives designed to “enhance service reliability, efficiency, and customer experience this summer.” These initiatives focus on optimizing operational performance, increasing capacity, improving environmental sustainability, and providing more flexibility for customers.

A press release issued at the same time as the press conference outlined key improvements, which include:



More than 1,000 extra round trips across major routes to accommodate rising seasonal demand and offer more travel options.



A new 4:30 p.m. daily one-way sailing from Tsawwassen to Departure Bay (Nanaimo).



Regulatory approval for the Queen of Capilano (Horseshoe Bay – Bowen Island) to carry 150 extra foot passengers at peak times.



Hiring more than 600 seasonal and operational staff to support increased seasonal demand.



Five more vessels offering outer deck pet areas for this year, including the vessels serving the Northern routes, bringing the total to 17.



A new Seascapes Lounge experience on two Spirit Class vessels serving the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route, set to open early this summer.



New “point of interest” announcements on the Inside Passage routes, developed in collaboration with First Nations.



More than 350,000 Saver fare spaces to encourage off-peak travel.



Optimized sailing schedules to better match demand.



Revamped current conditions page

BC Ferries also offered some tips for travelling during the summer months. Planning ahead is essential, they say.

They also shared a new Current Conditions Beta Experience website page, which "offers a clearer, more intuitive way to check real-time sailing and terminal updates." It can be accessed by phone, laptop or other device and includes more granular reservation details.

Peak travel times often come during summer weekends, especially long weekends: Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays tend to see the highest demand.

More tips: