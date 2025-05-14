Surrey pushes for film sector tax boundary reforms to remain competitive

Photo: Photo by Brady Rogers on Unsplash. Film and TV project spending in B.C. was around $2.3 billion in 2023, down by 29 per cent from $3.3 billion in 2022, according to Creative BC.

Amid threats of a 100 per cent U.S. tariff on foreign films, Surrey stakeholders are advocating for policy amendments to the film sector to remain competitive.

“The entire Lower Mainland should have the same tax breaks,” said Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. “We should have an even playing ground with the other communities.”

He told BIV an amendment to the physical boundaries of B.C.’s film and television tax credit could make it cheaper for film companies to record in communities like Cloverdale, which currently sits on the designated Vancouver area, right on the border with the regional area that Langley is a part of.

In a Monday news release, the Surrey Board of Trade and the South Surrey and White Rock chamber also called on the province to remove the cities south of the Fraser River from the designated Vancouver area in order to qualify for additional tax credits.

Film productions in communities that fall within the designated Vancouver area—which includes communities in Vancouver’s proximity like West Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey—are subject to a basic tax credit of 35 per cent. In March, B.C.’s 2025 budget announced this tax credit would increase to 40 per cent.

Communities like Langley, that fall outside of the designated Vancouver area and into the regional area, are subject to an additional 12.5 per cent regional tax credit.

“If I walk across the street, it's cheaper to film than it is in Surrey,” said Wheatley, who also said that productions in Cloverdale have been quiet for the last couple of months with some productions sniffing around.

However, productions in Cloverdale have been steady over the last few years, he said, with relevant productions like Superman & Lois, Smallville and Supernatural.

“That's good for the community…they spread a lot of money around,” said Wheatley. “It keeps Cloverdale on the map.”

Data shows production spending by film and television projects in the province was around $2.3 billion in 2023, down 29 per cent from $3.3 billion in 2022, according to Creative BC.

City of Surrey filming manager James Monk said tariff threats are presenting a new challenge for the film industry, especially as production employment is still recovering from the pandemic and recent labour disruptions. Motion-picture jobs in B.C. decreased from 37,000 in 2022, to 26,000 in 2023, said Creative BC.

On May 4, a social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump stated the American movie industry was dying a fast death, announcing the authorization to institute 100 per cent tariffs on foreign-made films.

Monk said the announcement was a surprise for the industry, adding many jobs would be impacted if wide-ranging tariffs on foreign films were to be implemented.

There is uncertainty around when and how these tariffs would come into play. However, if implemented, the levies would have devastating impacts in B.C. and across the world, said Screen BC executive director Leslie Wootton.

Monk said productions that are filming in Surrey at the moment, and new ones on the way, will continue. There are currently 31 productions shooting in B.C., according to Creative B.C.’s website—these are also expected to increase by summer's end, said Monk.

In Monday's release, the Surrey Board of Trade also called for collaboration with the U.S. amid film tariff uncertainties, with CEO Joslyn Young stating the tariffs would have impacts on production timelines, jobs and investment on both sides of the border.

With files from Glen Korstrom