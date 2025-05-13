Teacher in Greater Victoria School District charged with sexual exploitation: police

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST The investigation started after the school district says it was made aware of the “concerning allegations.”

A Greater Victoria School District teacher is awaiting trial on five charges related to youth sexual assault.

Marnie Burnham, 36, who also taught under the name Marnie Forin, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2024, after a Saanich police investigation.

She faces three counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of telecommunication to lure a child under 18.

In a letter addressing the allegations, school district superintendent Deb Whitten said the teacher involved had taught at Mount Douglas Secondary and Oak Bay High. She did not name the teacher in the letter.

Whitten said that after the district was made aware of the “concerning allegations,” it immediately started an investigation and alerted police.

Police said they received information that a female teacher had allegedly engaged in sexual interactions with students, and the Special Investigation Section began a criminal investigation as soon as a victim was identified.

The district also notified the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the Teacher’s Regulation Branch, Whitten said.

Burnham has been placed on unpaid leave.

“The District will continue to fully co-operate with police as investigations continue,” Whitten said.

Police said that additional victims were identified during their initial investigation, which led to a second, separate investigation.

Burnham has been released from custody with several conditions, including that she not have contact with any of her alleged victims. She is also not allowed on school property and can have no contact with anyone under 18.

“We want to thank those who have come forward for their bravery,” police said in a statement. “Our investigators believe there may be more who have yet to do so.”

Police ask that anyone who had contact of a sexual nature with Burnham — or knows someone who did — before December 2024 and is under the age of 18, send an email to [email protected].

Whitten said that student safety and well-being are the district’s highest prioriies and students “are always encouraged to report unsafe or uncomfortable behaviour to a parent/caregiver, staff member or other trusted adult.”

“We acknowledge and commend the courage of any person who comes forward to speak about their personal experiences.”

She said that anyone seeking support can do so through the police, school counsellors, administration or the Indigenous Education Department.

Support is also available through such groups as Greater Victoria Police Victim Services and the Men’s Therapy Centre, police said.