FortisBC pushes Interior open house meetings after power shutoff policy suspended

Photo: Sarah Crookall FortisBC cancels open house meetings for power shut-off policy from May 14 to 22.

FortisBC has cancelled its open house meetings regarding its postponed public safety power shutoff policy.

On Monday, the BC Utilities Commission ordered FortisBC to suspend its plan to proactively cut electricity to some communities during wildfire season for a policy review.

Following the changes, the utility company cancelled its open houses to be held In Greenwood and Keremeos, and virtually from May 14 to May 22.

"We’ve received important feedback and questions from communities, local governments and customers about our Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) policy. [...] As a result, we’ve made the decision to postpone our upcoming open houses to early June," FortisBC said on social media.

FortisBC went on to thank people for bringing forth concerns about the policy.

"Our commitment remains ensuring the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. While the PSPS policy remains an integral part of our approach to wildfire safety, we recognize the importance of getting it right.

"That means taking more time to engage with the communities that could be most affected and listening to their feedback."

Additional open house meetings regarding the proposed shutoff policy can be expected in June.