BC Lions tap Snoop Dogg for Vancouver home game concert

Youth football coach Calvin Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, will be coming to Vancouver for the BC Lions' 2025 home opener.

While he has some experience in the football world, his primary duty will be as the opening act for the CFL football game.

Snoop Dogg will be performing at BC Place on June 7 just before game time, according to a press release from the BC Lions, for the 2025 Concert Kickoff.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,” said owner Amar Doman in a press release.

The famed rapper out of Long Beach, Calif., has put up an impressive catalogue of music, including iconic songs like "Gin and Juice" and "Drop it Like it's Hot."

Tickets for the Lions' home opener versus the Edmonton Elks are already selling fast, with most of the lower bowl sold out. Tickets for the upper bowl are still available, with prices starting at $39.25.

For the 2024 Concert Kickoff, 50 Cent played to a sold-out crowd of more than 53,000, a record for a BC Lions game.

When: Performance at 5:45 p.m., game at 7 p.m., June 7, 2025

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Blvd.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.75 plus fees