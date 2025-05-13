Near miss at Powell River Airport captured on video

Photo: Combat learjet screenshot. CLOSE CALL: Cockpit footage of a near miss at Powell River Airport has gone viral, with two aircraft coming very close to one another in the landing pattern. Fortunately, there was no damage to the aircraft or injuries as a result of the near miss.

A near miss between two high-wing aircraft at Powell River Airport has been captured on video.

Video evidence posted to Instagram by Combat learjet on May 9 shows a cockpit view of an aircraft coming in to land on the inland approach to the airport when another aircraft swoops in from the right into the path of the aircraft that is taking the video. The trailing aircraft takes evasive action, climbing out of the path of the other landing aircraft. A voice in the aircraft taking the video can be heard saying “Oh, my God” before power is applied for the climb.

“The City of Powell River can confirm that there was a near miss involving two aircraft in the vicinity of Powell River Airport (YPW),” stated manager of city property, partnerships and public relations Callie Cuthbertson in a written release. “Fortunately, no injuries or damage occurred as a result of this incident.”

Cuthbertson stated that a report will be submitted to Transport Canada, which is the national aviation regulator and enforcement authority. Transport Canada is responsible for reviewing and addressing such occurrences.

“As the airport operator, we rely on all airspace users to follow established procedures designed to ensure safe operations,” stated Cuthbertson. “While we continuously prioritize and promote aviation safety, the nature of this event falls outside the areas we directly control within airport operations.

“We continue to support and cooperate fully with Transport Canada as they review this matter and remain committed to promoting safe aviation practices at Powell River Airport.”

