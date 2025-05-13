'We've got nowhere to put the barge, sorry Vancouver': Floating sauna project in False Creek falls through

Photo: . Havn is once again looking for a spot for their floating spa barge in Vancouver.

It seems that Havn will be seeking a new safe harbour.

The floating sauna company had planned to bring a barge to False Creek to replicate the setup they have in Victoria, but that has fallen through.

"So the location at False Creek/Plaza of Nations has fallen through. We've been working on a lease contract for three-and-a-half months, and it went south, and deals off," CEO Nick Van Buren said in a video posted to Instagram.

A development permit was submitted to the city to get permission for the barge, but that's being dropped, given no lease is being signed.

"We're cancelling our development permit, so we've got nowhere to put the barge, sorry Vancouver," Van Buren said.

Now that the lease application has fallen through, the company is hoping to find another place to set up their second barge.

"If you've got a rich uncle who owns a marina, tell him to call us because we've got nowhere to go," said Van Buren.

Currently, Havn operates one sauna barge in Victoria's Inner Harbour.