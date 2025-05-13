Street-legal golf carts ready to roll in Greater Victoria

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Tasha Maynard, owner of HeyYa! Carts, sits on the back of one of her street-legal golf carts on View Street in Victoria on Monday.

Victoria residents and visitors have a new way to see the city following this week’s launch of street-legal electric cart rentals.

HeyYa Rentals rolled into downtown Victoria on Monday with five vehicles, and has plans to have 15 on the streets by the end of May.

The small blue carts, which resemble souped-up golf carts, can accommodate between four to eight passengers depending on the cart, and have a maximum speed of 40 km/h, making them Transport Canada-approved for any street with a 50 km/h and under speed limit.

“We’ve got open sides; you get to see so much more of the city,” said Tasha Maynard, HeyYa founder and CEO.

“It’s a fun and unique, memorable experience.”

Maynard founded the company in 2023 and launched it in Vancouver last summer.

She said the carts have received a positive reception in Vancouver with tourists and also with locals who are simply ­looking for a new activity for a birthday party, date night, or showing out-of-town friends around.

Victoria “felt like a logical next step,” Maynard said.

“It’s such a beautiful city,” she said, but “you get so many people bottle­necked in that Inner Harbour area, and I think there’s so much more of Victoria you can see.”

The carts are legal for street use in Victoria, Oak Bay, ­Esquimalt and designated parts of Saanich, on any street with a speed limit of 50 km/h or under.

“I think it’s a great thing to have more options,” said ­Victoria Coun. Dave Thompson. He hopes the carts can provide a good last-mile option for visitors from other cities who only need a car for a few hours.

As for congestion, Thompson doesn’t believe the carts will make a significant difference. Even though the carts can’t travel 50 km/h, Thompson said regular cars rarely reach that speed limit downtown.

Thompson said that the cart’s zero-emissions status aligns with the city’s transportation priorities, while their relatively light weight compared to a regular electric vehicle — which are quite heavy — puts less wear and tear on the roads.

“A very, very small benefit, but we are kind of conscious of how much repaving we have to do these days,” Thompson said.

In terms of safety, the electric carts are subject to the same requirements as regular car rentals, Maynard said.

Renters have to be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s licence.

The carts are ICBC-insured, but there is an optional collision damage waiver, and the carts come with all of the expected basic safety features such as seatbelts, lights, turn signals and horns.

Once they’re on the road, they’re subject to the same road rules and parking restrictions as a regular car.

Residents and visitors hoping to rent a cart can do so beginning May 12. The carts are ­available by the hour for a minimum of two hours, and can be picked up in Victoria at ­downtown’s View Street Parkade.