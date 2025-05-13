Buy Canadian movement boosts attendance at farmers markets on Vancouver Island

Photo: . The Esquimalt Farmers Market has seen an influx of interest from new vendors, says executive director Melanie Langdon-Wilkins. COURTESY MELANIE LANGDON-WILKINS

Farmers markets on Vancouver Island are seeing an increase in attendance this season amidst a push to support local businesses.

Mother’s Day was the first day of operations at Cedar ­Farmer’s Market just outside Nanaimo, where executive director Kate Poirier said it was close to the busiest opening day they’ve ever had.

She said they saw about 3,500 people enter the grounds this year, which is around the same as last year’s record-breaking number.

“It was absolutely incredible,” she said. “I think people are really desiring a sense of community and connection.”

Melanie Langdon-Wilkins, executive director at the Esquimalt Farmers Market, said that her market has seen an influx of interest from new vendors, likely because they attended as customers and saw how much traffic each business gets.

“I feel like we haven’t had a customer turnout this large ever in April,” she said. “It has been incredible.”

Shane Harwood, co-owner of Haus Sausage Co. and a market vendor, said the farmers market season this year has been excellent. He said part of the early-spring success this year is because of the nice weather in April, paired with increased interest in supporting local businesses.

Harwood said that there might also be an increase in American tourists coming north this summer to escape their political landscape, and to take advantage of the strength of the United States dollar.

“We’re really well-positioned, in a weird way,” he said.

He noted that they have had to increase their food production this season to meet demand.

Moss Street Market produce vendor Mary Alice Johnson said that she’s also looking to ramp up production at her farm to match the demand this season.

“People love to see the people who grow their food,” she said. “Canadians are really wanting to buy local.”

Johnson said that part of what she loves about farming is getting to know her customers.

“There are people who come who I’ve known for 20 years,” she said, adding that after 35 years at the market, she has sold produce to the grandchildren of some of her early customers.

Kyle Goulet, executive director at the Moss Street Market, said that he has heard from many farmers this season that there have been a number of new faces showing up to buy produce.

“[People are] being more conscious about how they shop, where they shop and who they purchase from,” he said. “I think people are a little bit more locally and civically minded.”

Moss Street Market runs year-round, switching to an indoor market during the winter months.

Langdon-Wilkins of Esquimalt Farmers Market said that the market usually sees a lull during peak summer months when many people leave the area to travel, and she’s curious if that might be different this year as some are choosing to stay closer to home.

Langdon-Wilkins said that the level of community engagement and support she’s seeing now is similar to how people rallied to support local during the pandemic.

“It is a shame that supporting local isn’t trendy all the time,” she said. “We’re going to roll with it, because it’s great for the market, and we’re loving what we’re seeing right now.”