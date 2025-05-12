Eby warns against jumping to conclusions about Lapu Lapu suspect's care before attack

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby attends mass at Holy Rosary Cathedral on a provincial day of mourning for the victims of the vehicle-ramming attack at the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival last week, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby says there's a disconnect between what health authorities say about the prior condition of the suspect in the Lapu Lapu festival attack and the reality of what happened.

But Eby also says people shouldn't jump to the conclusion that those involved in Adam Kai-Ji Lo's care did anything wrong, adding the province is committed to a full public inquiry to answer those questions.

Lo, 30, is facing multiple second-degree murder charges after 11 people were killed when an SUV plowed through the Filipino street festival in Vancouver on April 26.

Lo received mental health care from a Vancouver Coastal Health team and Eby says the authority described Lo as compliant with his medication and having no history of violence.

Eby has previously been vocal with his opinions about the case, calling Lo "a murderer" who "should spend the rest of his God damned life in jail."

His comments were criticized last week by the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association, which said it was deeply concerning that Eby would express such opinions before a fair trial could take place.