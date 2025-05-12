Richmond RCMP look for suspects in alleged sunglass theft

Photo: Photos courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Richmond RCMP are asking for help finding two suspects allegedly involved in a theft at McArthurGlen outlet mall.

A suspect has been charged for allegedly stealing sunglasses worth thousands of dollars at a Richmond outlet mall, but police are still looking for two other suspects.

On Jan. 16, two men entered a store at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Mall and allegedly stole 53 pairs of sunglasses valued at more than $23,000.

Then, on Jan. 20, one of the men from the previous incident along with a woman entered the same store and allegedly produced a can of bear spray while stealing nine pairs of sunglasses valued at more than $3,200.

Richmond RCMP Airport Crime Unit (ACU) took conduct of the investigations and identified one man allegedly involved in both incidents.

“Retail theft is a serious concern for our local residents and business community,” said Staff Sgt. Sahan Perera, NCO in-charge of Vancouver International Airport Police Operations. “By bringing charges against those involved, we hope to send a loud message that criminal acts will not be tolerated.”

Richmond RCMP is actively working to identify the outstanding suspects.

The first suspect is described as a female with shoulder-length orange/yellow hair.

She was wearing a medical mask, a black hat, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white runners with blue stripes and was holding a canister in her right hand.

The second suspect is described as a male with medium skin tone, black hair and black facial hair.

He was wearing a beige baseball hat, dark denim jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a green reusable shopping bag and was holding a canister in his hand.

The suspect identified by police is Anibal Armando Escobar Bogarin. He has been charged with theft over $5,000, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Escobar Bogarin was arrested and released from custody with multiple conditions, including not to attend the McArthurGlen outlet mall.

He is scheduled to appear in Richmond Provincial Court on May 27.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding these files, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-1865.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online.