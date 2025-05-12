Dead grey whale washes ashore on Haida Gwaii beach

Photo: Contributed A dead whale was discovered on a Haida Gwaii beach on May 11, 2025.

A deceased grey whale has washed ashore on Haida Gwaii.

The large mammal, roughly 12 metres long, was first discovered on May 11 near Miller Creek Beach.

The Times Colonist has reached out to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for more details, and also to the Council of the Haida Nation.

This story will be updated once more information is provided. Anyone with information can contact DFO's 24-hour reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.

Recently, a section of Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve was closed by Parks Canada to allow First Nations to preside over a cultural ceremony for a deceased grey whale that washed ashore.

This whale is located more than 800 metres from the south parking lot. The beach will be blocked off, and only Tla-o-qui-aht members will be permitted on the whale site.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the cause of death won’t be confirmed until after the necropsy reports are complete, which usually take two to three months.