B.C. pharmacists sanctioned over opioid dispensing practices file court challenges

Photo: The Canadian Press Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in this June 20, 2012 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two Vancouver pharmacists facing sanctions for alleged improper opioid dispensing practices are taking the College of Pharmacists of B.C. to court, claiming evidence was collected "improperly" during inspections by college investigators.

The college announced last month that it was limiting the practices of four pharmacists who worked at two Vancouver pharmacies over "serious" allegations of improper opioid dispensing and record keeping at the pharmacies.

College CEO Suzanne Solven said it was an "extraordinary step" to suspend pharmacy manager Karandeep Singh Chohan's registration, and limit the practices of Charanjit Pal, Mamteshwari Latchman and Jennifer Van Bui before the college's investigation was finished.

Latchman and Van Bui filed petitions in B.C. Supreme Court last month claiming the inspections of the pharmacies that led to its decision were done without "proper statutory authority" and that evidence was collected "improperly."

The limitations imposed on Latchman and Van Bui took effect on March 24 and Pal's practice limits start today, but Chohan's suspension won't be implemented until May 27 "pending completion of the investigation and any resulting disciplinary hearing."

The college says inspections of the Vancouver pharmacies in 2024 uncovered a number of issues including "inadequate" narcotic inventory control, inaccurate record keeping, and "non-compliance" with opioid agonist treatment dispensing and delivery standards.