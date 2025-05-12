'Trump's loss is B.C.'s gain,' Eby says as more U.S. nurses can work in province

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby walks back to his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia says it has shortened the length of time it takes for an American nurse to register to work in the province from months to just a few days, in an effort to lure more nurses north.

The province is launching a targeted U.S. marketing campaign in June in parts of the country with the highest interest in moving to B.C., including Washington and Oregon states and select cities in California.

Premier David Eby says since launching its new process for U.S. nurses in early April, 177 people have applied to work in B.C. and 113 have received their registrations to practice.

American nurses can now apply to the BC College of Nurses and Midwives without first going through a third-party assessment organization.

The province says collaboration with counterparts from the United States means the B.C. college can now access a database to review the education, exam results, employment and registration history of nurses who apply.

Health Minister Josie Osborne says "the uncertainty and chaos happening south of our border" means there is an opportunity for B.C. to attract health-care workers and strengthen the public system.

Eby says his message to Americans health workers thinking about coming to B.C. is that they will be valued, respected and will have the opportunity to care for people based on what they need, not on their earnings.

"You'll be part of building healthy communities in the best place on Earth and you are very welcome here," he said.

"President Trump's loss is British Columbia's gain," he said.