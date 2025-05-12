Eby's bill to speed up B.C. projects risks alienating NDP supporters, expert says

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A political scientist says B.C. Premier David Eby is "marching the province toward a confrontation" in which Speaker Raj Chouhan will have to cast a deciding vote to push through a bill to speed up certain infrastructure projects.

Bill 15 proposes to accelerate some projects to counter U.S. tariffs, but has drawn opposition from First Nations, environmentalists and opposition parties, including the B.C. Greens, who said last week they won't support it.

UBC political science lecturer Stewart Prest says it likely means Chouhan will have to break a tied vote on the bill, which doesn't fall under an agreement the New Democrats signed with the Greens in March to protect the government's slim government.

While Eby faces an "outside chance" his government will fall, Prest says he expects the bill that was tabled on May 1 will pass.

But Prest says it would come at the cost of "burning a variety of bridges" with key groups that have historically supported New Democrats, including First Nations.

Eby has acknowledged opposition from First Nations and others, but says the government will address their concerns through regulations, and that it won't change the constitutional obligation the province has to consult with First Nations.