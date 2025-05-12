Rain, snow warning for Southern Interior mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Special weather statements have been issued for several B.C. mountain passes.

B.C.'s Southern Interior mountain passes will see some soggy and potentially slippery conditions Monday morning.

Special weather statements have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna; and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.



"An upper trough will continue to produce scattered showers over southern B.C.," Environment Canada said in its special weather statements.



"This morning, snow levels will lower between 1,200 to 1,700 metres, and periods of snow are possible over high elevation passes in the Southern Interior."



Snowfall accumulations will be minimal, the national weather agency said, from trace amounts to four centimetres, though rising temperatures will quickly melt away the snow.

Road conditions are available at DriveBC.