Single flight disrupted at YVR after emailed bomb threat

Photo: Photo courtesy of Vancouver International Airport. Richmond RCMP respond to a bomb threat at YVR on May 11, 2025.

An emailed bomb threat was sent out to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) staff and media on Mother's Day.

Richmond RCMP officers responded to the reports around noon on May 11 of a bomb threat on a flight leaving YVR.

Emails of the threat from an unknown sender were received by YVR staff and a local news agency.

"The RCMP and YVR took the threat seriously and conducted a complete sweep to the affected flight, but found no credible evidence of any bomb on the plane,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson.

He explained airport operations were "minimally affected" and only the flight mentioned in the bomb threat was delayed.

"The RCMP takes threats like this seriously and believes these emails were a ‘swatting’ call."

Swatting is a form of online harassment where individuals make false emergency calls to police.

“We would like to thank YVR staff and the responding officers for their actions and for ensuring the safety (of) all the passengers and flight crews,” said Urano.

Richmond RCMP is continuing the investigation and if anyone has information on this "swatting" incident to contact them at 604-278-1212 quoting file number 2025-14689