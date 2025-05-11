Someone bought an $80M lottery ticket in Metro Vancouver

Photo: BCLC Lotto Max tickets

Someone recently bought a very valuable piece of paper in Metro Vancouver.

The winning ticket for the Lotto Max draw on Friday, May 9, 2025, was bought in Surrey. That ticket is now worth $80 million, enough to buy even the most expensive house on the market in Metro Vancouver.

While the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has announced where the ticket was bought, it's unknown who bought it.

"The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize," reads a press release.

The big winner has 52 weeks to claim the prize.

The $80 million prize is the biggest ever lottery win in B.C.

"The historic win marks the first time a B.C. player(s) has won the $80 million jackpot since the Lotto Max jackpot cap was increased to $80 million in September 2024," reads the BCLC release. "Previously, the largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was $70 million, won in September 2021."

Winning numbers for May 9

The winning numbers for the $80 million lottery win are:

6—10—16—17—30—38—48.

The odds for a win on the Lotto Max are just about 1 in 33,000,000.