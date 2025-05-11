Vancouver SkyTrain, SeaBus station reopen after police incident

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Waterfront Station has been evacuated by police.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

The evacuation of Waterfront Station occurred after police received threats Sunday morning about a potential attack, said police.

"A 911 call was received from an unknown person which involved threats of an explosive device at Waterfront SkyTrain Station in Vancouver," reads an email from the transit police. "Officers from Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Vancouver Police Department arrived on scene and, out of an abundance of caution, immediately evacuated the station."

Two police dogs were called in the search the station and area, but nothing was turned up. A Vancouver Police Department drone was also used during the search, but nothing was found.

"We believe that this is a 'swatting' style incident and there is no current threat to public safety at this time," state the transit police.

While the search at the station is over, a police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police have evacuated Waterfront Station due to a police incident.

"Please try to avoid Waterfront Station. Transit Police is working hard with our partners to resolve the situation quickly and safely," reads a post by the transit police on Twitter/X from 11:30 a.m.

An earlier post announced Waterfront station is closed for all SeaBus and SkyTrain services.

"Expect delays. [A] bus bridge has been requested to assist between Lonsdale Quay/Waterfront/Burrard Station," read the earlier post.

Police have not provided any more details on what the incident is, or was, at the station.

V.I.A. has reached out to Vancouver police departments for more details.