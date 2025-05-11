Vancouver SkyTrain, SeaBus station closed due to police incident

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Waterfront Station has been evacuated by police.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police have evacuated Waterfront Station due to a police incident.

"Please try to avoid Waterfront Station. Transit Police is working hard with our partners to resolve the situation quickly and safely," reads a post by the transit police on Twitter/X from 11:30 a.m.

An earlier post announced Waterfront station is closed for all SeaBus and SkyTrain services.

"Expect delays. [A] bus bridge has been requested to assist between Lonsdale Quay/Waterfront/Burrard Station," read the earlier post.

Police have not provided any more details on what the incident is, or was, at the station.

V.I.A. has reached out to Vancouver police departments for more details.