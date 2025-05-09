Richmond family demands answers after charges dismissed in father's death

Photo: Richmond News Athens Cheung, the wife of Tom Cheung, speaks on the "injustice" after charges were dropped for the driver involved in a crash that killed her late husband on May 2, 2019.

A Richmond family wants answers from B.C. and Canada's judicial system after charges were dismissed against the driver involved in a fiery vehicle collision at the Peace Arch border in 2019 that resulted in the death of their husband and father.

The family of Rev. Tom Cheung, a Richmond resident and former Abbotsford pastor, held a press conference in Richmond on Friday (May 9) at Continental Seafood Restaurant, sharing their concerns and "injustice" of Canada's legal system that has had the family jumping hurdles for answers these past six years.

Athens Cheung, the victim's widow, was joined by her two sons, Benjamin and Solomon Cheung, BC Conservative MLAs Steve Kooner for Richmond-Queensborough and Hon Chan for Richmond Centre, and newly elected Conservative member of Parliament Chak Au.

On May 2, 2019, Tom Cheung was the victim of a fatal road crash at the Peace Arch border, where his minivan was struck by a Porsche SUV going 120 km/h in a 30 km/h zone, driven by then 34-year-old Washington State resident Gurbinder Singh.

In 2020, charges of "dangerous driving causing death" were recommended against Singh.

However, six years later, on April 17, 2025, the charges were dismissed by Justice Daniel Weatherly in Surrey Provincial Court, ruling that Singh "suffered a psychotic episode" at the time of the crash, according to the Cheung family.

As of May 9, Cheung's surviving family members hadn't received a reasoning for the judgment, a written court transcription, an RCMP report, nor an explanation of why an appeal will not be filed.

“Such treatment completely lacks explanation and transparency to both the victim’s family and the general public," said Athens.

"Is this fair? Is it just? Does the public really have no right to be informed?”

She added they attempted to obtain documentation from the ruling, but neither victim services nor the prosecutor was able to obtain the "basic legal document."

What was most shocking to Athens was that they were “allowed only 30 days” for the appeal period. The prosecutor, she added, emailed them on the morning of April 30, without a written verdict, “that no appeal would be filed.”

The Cheung family added they only received the autopsy report two years and 10 months after the incident, leading them to question the "efficiency of the B.C. government and the judicial system."

An online petition was started by the family on Change.org, which garnered more than 5,000 signatures in 30 hours, to gain the prosecutor's attention about the family's frustration over what they believe was an "unfair verdict."

“We hope that by speaking out this time, we can prompt the judicial system to make necessary reviews and reforms, and at the same time draw public attention to the psychiatric medical system, especially issues such as the driver's licence issuance system for mentally ill patients," Athens said.

Speaking to the media and community, Athens expressed her hope that by sharing her family's frustrating journey for answers since 2019, future families and victims could avoid "this difficult and sad predicament."

Mental Health Act a 'giant façade'

Solomon described the day of his father's passing to be "by far the worst day" in his life.

He was the last one to say goodbye to his father before he left the house to cross the border.

“The day after was just torturous," Soloman said of learning the driver had been "released from detainment unconditionally.”

The identity or the reason for the driver’s release at the time, Solomon added, was unknown to the family.

“Still, we held on to hope, and we foolishly placed our faith in the Canadian legal system.”

Solomon said his family waited six years, hoping this was enough time for the Canadian justice system to “gather sufficient evidence and build a case,” even though Tom Cheung's death occurred in "one of the most surveilled areas in Greater Vancouver.”

The family has been left with unanswered questions about why the process took so long.

Solomon said his father’s file saw two changes to the RCMP officers handling the case as well as a change in the Crown prosecutor.

“This signalled to me that, in the eyes of the government, my father’s death and my family’s suffering is all just a minor inconvenience to them.

“In their eyes, we are the metaphorical can that is being kicked down the road.”

Solomon claims the Mental Health Act is a “giant façade” that, instead of helping victims suffering from mental health issues, “it’s used as a shield for criminals.”

“Whether through advocacy, awareness or legal reform, I want to ensure that my father’s story is not forgotten. And to anyone else who has endured a similar pain—you are not alone.”