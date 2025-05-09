The Canucks are selling old Rogers Arena seats to season ticket holders

Photo: Daniel Wagner / Vancouver Is Awesome As the Vancouver Canucks install new seats at Rogers Arena, they're offering season ticket holders a chance to buy their old seats.

Over the past 30 years, thousands upon thousands of butts have sat in the seats at Rogers Arena for various sporting events, concerts, and awards shows. Now, after three decades, those seats are finally being replaced.

The new seats are black and feature higher backrests, as well as, for the first time ever, cupholders. Yes, for the past thirty years, the seats at Rogers Arena, much like the Vancouver Canucks, have never held a cup.

While the Canucks replaced some of the seats ahead of this past season in a special VIP section in the lower bowl, the plan is to replace all of the seats in time for the start of the 2025-26 season, with a large section of seats already swapped out this past week. The question is, what will happen to the old seats?

The Canucks provided an answer in the form of an email to season-ticket holders: they're selling them. Or, at least, some of them.

An image from the email was shared on the Canucks subreddit on Friday, with the Canucks offering up specifically the seats belonging to full season-ticket holders, with the money going to charity.

"As a valued Full Season Ticket Member, we want to offer you the opportunity to take home your current seats from Rogers Arena by making a $50 per seat donation to the Canucks For Kids Fund," reads the email.

As memorabilia goes, $50 doesn't break the bank, especially for those who can afford full season tickets. For fans who might have a sentimental attachment to those seats, owning them forever with a $50 donation is a decent deal.

By comparison, the Cleveland Guardians sold pairs of seats from their stadium renovation for $300 a pair. One Toronto Blue Jays fan said he bought a pair of their used stadium seats for $750. One pair of Blue Jays seats went for $1,600 in a charity auction.

Whether the Canucks will open up seat sales to those without season tickets is unknown at this time.