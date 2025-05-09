BC Wildfire Service crews heading to Manitoba to fight massive fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters are seen at the airport in Flin Flon, Man. in May 2024.

Firefighters from British Columbia are heading to Manitoba to help fight a massive fire burning in that province.

In a social media post Friday, the BC Wildfire Service said 42 personnel are travelling to Manitoba this weekend to help with their wildfire response. While the post didn't specify where in Manitoba the firefighters are headed, the most serious fire that province is dealing with is near The Pas.

That fire is burning an area of more than 20,000 hectares, and continues to burn out of control.

On Thursday, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey said homes in Rocky Lake East Shore, Rocky Lake North Shore, Wanless and the Carrot Valley along Highway 283 were evacuated.

Friday afternoon, the Town of The Pas declared a state of local emergency, although “there are no immediate threats to the Town of The Pas.”

Officials from The Pas say high winds and dry conditions are creating challenging work to bring the fire under control.

“We are pleased to assist our partners whenever possible by way of long-standing mutual aid agreements facilitated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Deployments typically last 14 days, but personnel may be recalled anytime to their home province if needed. We wish our staff a safe, successful deployment!”

– with files from The Canadian Press