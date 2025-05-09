Multiple Southern Interior highways getting resurfaced

Photo: Daniel Schifer Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Stretches of Highway 97 in the Okanagan are among the 630 kilometres of roads being resurfaced in the B.C. Southern Interior this year.

As part of these projects, 88 kilometres of lanes (lane kilometres) on Highway 97 and nearby side roads between Vernon and Oyama will be resurfaced. The $11-million contract to complete the work has been awarded to Okanagan Aggregates, with completion expected in summer 2025.

Several other resurfacing projects are also planned across the region, including: