Multiple Southern Interior highways getting resurfaced

Photo: Daniel Schifer
Highway 97 in West Kelowna
Stretches of Highway 97 in the Okanagan are among the 630 kilometres of roads being resurfaced in the B.C. Southern Interior this year.
As part of these projects, 88 kilometres of lanes (lane kilometres) on Highway 97 and nearby side roads between Vernon and Oyama will be resurfaced. The $11-million contract to complete the work has been awarded to Okanagan Aggregates, with completion expected in summer 2025.
Several other resurfacing projects are also planned across the region, including:
- Highway 97, Trout Creek to Summerland and surrounding side roads (80.5 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing
- Highway 97 in West Kelowna & Highway 33 at Rutland (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing
- Highway 23, Nakusp to Galena Bay (103 lane km): seal coat resurfacing
- Highway 1, Malakwa Four Lanes and nearby side roads (46 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing
- Highway 3, Sunday Summit to Princeton (101 lane km): hot in-place recycling
- Highway 5, Cedarside to Tête Jaune and nearby side roads (60 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing
- Columbia Valley side roads (73 lane km): conventional asphalt resurfacing