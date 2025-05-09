21-year-old charged with two murders in Vancouver and Surrey

Photo: File photo After two years of investigation, police have filed charges in two Lower Mainland homicides.

After two years of investigation, police have filed charges in two Lower Mainland homicides.

The joint investigation of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) has led to the arrest of a suspect for murders in Vancouver and Surrey.

Nahom Gizaw, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and remains in custody.

“Our teams worked diligently and in close partnership to solve these crimes and provide closure to the victims’ families and our communities,” says Const. Tania Visintin, VPD. “While these homicides were not connected, the co-operation between our agencies led to the evidence we needed to make this arrest.”

Maanav Kinkar, 18, was found dead at Hazelnut Meadows Park near 140 Street and 68 Avenue in Surrey on May 26, 2022. IHIT initiated an investigation and began the search for a suspect.

Ten months later, on March 3, 2023, 22-year-old Caleb Morin, was stabbed and killed at a residence near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue in Vancouver.

Although the two murder victims had no connection, Vancouver Police worked collaboratively with IHIT to gather evidence that eventually linked a single suspect to both cases.

The suspect was arrested near East 29th Avenue and Rupert Street on May 8 by VPD homicide detectives.

“The charge approval stage is a significant milestone,” says Sgt. Freda Fong, IHIT. “Our success was due to the collaboration between the VPD and IHIT whose investigators worked tirelessly to maintain the integrity of the joint investigation.”